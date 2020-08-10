Ohio voters can start already by requesting an absentee ballot

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) No Excuse absentee voting is nothing new in Ohio.

Years ago, you had to have a reason–like being in the hospital or out of the country–to be able to vote absentee.





But then the buckeye state adopted No Excuse voting, allowing everyone who wants to vote by mail to be able to do it.



And elections officials say it’s still as easy as one, two, three.



First, if you’re not registered to vote, you’ll need to register.



Your can register online at VoteOhio.gov.



Or you can pick up a form at any public library, high school, Job and Family Services office or BMV office.



Or stop in at your county elections office, which in Belmont County is located at 52180 National Road, St. Clairsville.



Then to vote absentee, you can start right now by requesting an absentee ballot application.



The phone number of the Belmont County Election Board is (740) 526-0188.



They will start mailing out ballots on Oct. 6 but they will be happy to receive your request before then.

You can also stop in at the election board and cast your absentee ballot, weekdays during business hours, October 6 through No 2, although they require social distancing so only a limited number can enter the building at once.



Also, the Ohio Secretary of State will mail out absentee applications to every registered voter starting the week of Labor Day.



Officials say if you don’t receive it by the first two weeks of September, you can call or go to your election board office.



Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 2, the day before the election, or delivered or dropped into the drop box at the election board that day.



There is still in-person voting at all the traditional polling places on Election Day, November 3.