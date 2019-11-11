Former Weirton Daily Times building to be re-purposed

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The old Weirton Daily Times building is being re-purposed!!

The Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle partnered up with West Virginia Northern, WesBanco, and the City of Weirton to develop a job training center for welders.

The EDA have awarded a $750,000 grant for this new training facility.

There is also a building on Main street that is going to be re-purposed into a parking lot for the center.

Officials say the need for this trade in the area is so great, and they are excited to start on this project.

Officials also say they are projecting this facility to be done in the next two years.