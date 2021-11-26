In the market for a Christmas tree? There’s a nationwide shortage, but not locally

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – With supply chain issues and an increased demand, the U.S. is in a nationwide Christmas tree shortage.

However, you might not have to rush to buy a real tree around the Ohio Valley.

Growers at Feisley Tree Farms in Belmont said there’s no shortage there.

They told 7News the farm is large enough to accommodate for an increase in Christmas tree sales. The farm’s about 100 acres of space with around 1,000 trees planted per acre.

Owner Theresa Feisley explained that’s helped them a lot.

We have a large enough farm where we can open large blocks of trees. We have plenty of space here and plenty of trees and I just posted… ‘Come one. Come all’. There are no shortages of Christmas trees here at Feisley Tree Farms. Theresa Feisley, Owner, Feisley Tree Farms

If you’d like to get yourself a real Christmas tree at Feisley Tree Farms, they’re open now through Christmas Eve.

Find your perfect tree on weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on during the week from noon to 5:00 p.m.