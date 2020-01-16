One dozen Ohio County officers wrap up DARE training

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One dozen law enforcement officers in Ohio County are becoming DARE officers.

They are winding down two weeks of intensive training, and Thursday’s assignment put their training to the test. They went into classrooms in three different elementary schools, and taught the DARE program to 4th and 5th graders.

DARE empowers children to respect others and to lead lives free of violence, drug abuse and dangerous behaviors.

“The major messages we’re teaching the children are how to make wise and healthy choices,” said Jack Bennett of DARE America. “Responsible choices. So it’s not just going in talking about drugs and violence. What we’re doing is we’re teaching them, we’re giving them a tool on how to assess the choices they have to make. And they’re to make healthy and wise choices so they stay safe.”

Equally important, he said, is the way the program creates a bond between students and the officers. They become a trusted adult the student can always turn to for help. And that serves them well into their teens and even adulthood. They visited Woodsdale and Steenrod elementaries, and Wheeling Country Day School.