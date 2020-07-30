One Wheeling business executive recognized as a Sharp Shooter

Jason Haswell is the managing director and a financial advisor for the West Virginia office of the Monteverde Group.

He was recently introduced by West Virginia Executive as part of their Sharp Shooters Class of 2020. That’s an honor given to West Virginians, over the age of 43, who stand out in their respective fields. They must also participate in community service and philanthropy.

Haswell has worked in the financial sector since 1995. However, he says he learned some of his most valuable lessons as a teenager, working on a farm in Cameron.

Two things it did, is it got you in good shape. But it also taught you, you get up in the morning and put in a hard day and you can see something for those efforts and it just stuck with me throughout my career. I love the state of West Virginia, love the people here. So naturally it’s and honor when the business magazine in the state honors you with being a successful business person and you have contributed to the state. Jason Haswell. Sharp Shooters, Class of 2020

Haswell is a 1994 graduate of Bethany College and has served as a member of the United Way, Make-A-Wish and the Community Foundation.