Ongoing blood shortage problem seeing new lows, according to American Red cross

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The impacts of COVID-19 can even be felt in our current blood shortage.

The blood supply is the lowest the American Red Cross has seen in more than a decade. Medical officials say it’s an issue locally and nationally.

But they say it hasn’t disrupted procedures at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital for now. However, it’s important to stay on top of things.

“To encourage the community, I have a lot of people say ‘What can I do to help healthcare, especially during COVID. This is one way that everybody can help by helping give blood and to be able to help give life to somebody and help save lives. That’s what blood does.” Dr. David Hess, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

If you’d like help out, just go to redcross.org. There you’ll find blood drives around you, and there’s also a list of blood types that the Red Cross is especially in need of.

If you’re worried about giving blood during this time of COVID, medical officials say the process is very safe.