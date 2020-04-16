Online stores grow in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic

Some local businesses have been forced to shut down due to the corona virus outbreak. Leaving them unsure of where to turn.

One option that is growing is online stores.

Business owners are taking their inventory and creating websites where people can shop.

But what may make life just a little easier is having the correct point of sale operator.

TSG officials say having the same POS as you do in your physical store, allows for a smoother operation while adjusting to online.

To setup a online store you don’t want to have something where you have to manage your products in two places. If you sell something online it should take out of your natural inventory as well too. Wes Ebeling – Director, Web/App Services

And for these stores that are moving online ,it is important to promote.

Officials say take advantage of social media to get word out that you are now offering online shopping