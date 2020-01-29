Opening bids placed for new Belmont County court complex

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s going to cost $6-7 million to transform the former upper Health Plan Building into the new Belmont County prosecutor’s office and county court complex.

County Commissioners opened four bids for the project this morning. They were from Wolf Creek Contracting, Vendrick Construction, Coliani Construction and Waller Corporation.

The highest was $7.2 million, the lowest was $6.8 million. They haven’t awarded the bid yet, but the work is expected to be complete by fall.

“We thought there was value in having all three courts located in one building along with the prosecutor,” said Belmont County Commission President J.P. Dutton. “The prosecutor and Western Division Court have been located in what some would have called temporary space at the time back in the 1990s. It’s been a long standing issue. It’s obviously a great move for them to get into a different facility.”

Eastern and Northern Division Courts are currently located in a fairly new building, created in Bellaire just for them. Commissioner Dutton says the future of that building and the Western Division Court building remains to be seen. He says that will be evaluated.



The lower Health Plan building has already become the new home of the Belmont County Board of Elections and the county title office.