Operation Street Smart teaches parents about teen substance abuse

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – School is back in session and drug use among teens continues to be a concern for parents, educators and other members of the community. So WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital has teamed up with area agencies to host the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s Operation Street Smart.

On Thursday night, this free and public adult drug education program was held at Barnesville High School. Parents learned more about street drugs and current trends in order to help them better combat teen substance abuse.

“I think that when it comes to substance abuse, our community, we don’t just have an opioid problem, we have a substance abuse problem,” said Leila Miller, Director of Community Relations for WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital. “Substance abuse seems to always be changing in regard to trends, terminology, paraphernalia, etc.”

Franklin County Sgt. Mike Powell facilitated the discussion in Barnesville.

This two-hour, nationally recognized presentation teaches parents about commonly used substances such as meth, fentanyl, marijuana, alcohol, cocaine and more.

There will be another Operation Street Smart presentation on Thursday September 12th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at River High School in Hannibal, Ohio.