Opioid addiction treatment center opens in Brilliant

Brilliant, OH (WTRF)- The COVID-19 Pandemic isn’t the only crisis we’re facing. Medical officials are talking about the Opioid epidemic, and it’s raging on in parts of the world, Ohio especially.

But no one has to face Opioiod addiction alone.

7 News Reporter Aliah Keller takes inside an Opioid addiction treatment center that just opened today.

“I believe every day what we do is save lives, and that addiction is such a life and death disease.” chris Byers, Regional Vice President

Pinnacle’s Regional Vice President Chris Byers calls the Ohio Valley his home. It’s where he grew up, and opening one of their treatment centers in Brilliant is his dream. That turned into a reality for him today.

“That’s a special feeling. It truly is.” chris Byers, Regional Vice President

There are many Pinnacle Treatment Centers just like it, and they shape the lives of over 32,000 facing addiction a day.

After working in Opioid addiction for 20 years and counting, he’s seen a lot and says it’s only become worse.

“Unfortunately, I had to watch a problem grow across the country.” chris Byers, Regional Vice President

Dr. Dan Brown agrees.

“Honestly, COVID has really set us back. We’re seeing opioid overdoses on the rise again.” dr. Dan Brown, Regional medical director

Opioid overdoses are the highest they’ve seen in Ohio in 2020 for the last ten years and it’s a concern. Bryers says the Buckeye State has lead the nation two years before that, and that’s where treatment centers like this come in.

“The need is great. I always say I would love to go out of business for lack of need. Unfortunately, this disease is one that’s prevalent.” chris Byers, Regional Vice President

They’re serving patients with medication assisted treatment as well as clinical services, which develops their cognitive skills.

Bryers believes this works. He’s seen it shape lives first-hand and says it can for others too.

“There is hope. I know a lot of times people feel hopeless and helpless in their disease and tried a lot of things. But as long as you woke up today, you have the opportunity to get recovery and reclaim your life.” chris Byers, Regional Vice President

If you’re facing opioid addiction, medical officials are urging you to call (740) 598-2054.

