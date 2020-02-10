‘Opportunity of a lifetime’: Wheeling man joins Peace Corps

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One Wheeling man came across a sign a few years ago that would change his life forever.

Fast forward to 2020 and Jacob Marino is gearing up to do just that — and it’s all for a good cause.

Recently, Marino was presented an opportunity to work in the Peace Corps. He will spend 27 months volunteering in Zambia for a rural aquaculture program.

I’ve done as much research as I possibly can to try to prepare myself and know what their day to day life is like, and I’ve realized that there’s no such thing as understand what it’s going to be like. So, I’m just going to have to get there and really be open and flexible to what life is going to be like in Zambia. Jacob Marino, Peace Corps

During his stay, Marino will develop marketing strategies for fish farmers so they can begin producing an income.

Marino will embark on a 26 hour flight from Philadelphia to South Africa on March 10 for what he describes as an “opportunity of a lifetime.”

