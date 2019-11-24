OSHP confirms 5 dead in Belmont County accident

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed five people died last night in a wrong-way crash in Belmont County, OH.

According to a press release issued by OSHP, the accident happened around 11:13p.m. on Ohio State Route 7, near mile-marker 26 in Pease Township.

OSHP said the crash involved two vehicles. One was a passenger sedan carrying two people. The other was an SUV carrying four people.

The sedan was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when the wreck happened, according to OSHP.

One of the passengers riding in the SUV escaped the crash with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Trinity West Hospital for treatment.

The other passengers involved in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene.

The ages of the victims range from 21 to 42 years old.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol believes alcohol could have been a factor.

