OSHP issues safe-driving tips before Independence Day weekend

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – According to AAA, nearly 49 million Americans are planning on traveling this week to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day.

With so many drivers projected to be on the roads, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is spreading the message of how to have a safe and enjoyable weekend.

There are numerous factors as to why AAA is projecting more drivers on the road this Fourth of July.

Some people will be able to hit the road this year thanks to the current economy. According to Triple A, today’s average gas price nationally is $2.67, 17 cents less than the average at this time last year.

Even though there is an expected increase in highway travel, Lieutenant James Fetty, commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Steubenville Post, says their plans are pretty much the same as what they do for every major holiday. He says they’ll be out targeting their high-crash areas, looking for speeders and drivers who are following too closely.

“We know it’s a big holiday and everybody is out with the picnics and consuming adult beverages,” said Lt. Fetty. “So we’re just asking that they take that extra time and designate a driver or call a cab or something along those lines to get home safety. But we are going to be focusing a lot of those hours on the OVI-related stuff and on the speed.”

Lt. Fetty says his post will have the full force out over the holiday weekend, which runs today through July 7. The theme of traveling this weekend can be summed up by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s current effort: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”