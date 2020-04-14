Out-of-state sales ban calms liquor buying frenzy

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – For the first time since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine cut off liquor sales to out-of-state residents, liquor store employees have had a chance to take a breath and restock their shelves.

The ban was put in place to stop an alarming crush of Pennsylvanians flocking to Ohio to buy alcohol.

Gov. DeWine said it was creating an unacceptable public health issue.

At the St. Clairsville Kroger store’s liquor department, they said out-of-state residents had been flooding in, buying everything from Jim Beam and Jack Daniels to tequila and vodka.

We were seeing two, three, even four orders at a time, and those were anywhere from $250 to $300, some as much as $800. Some of the same people would come in, take an order and leave and then they would come back in with another list and some other people with them. You could tell they were taking things back across state lines. Seamum Mills, Kroger liquor department – St. Clairsville

He said since the ban on sales to out-of-staters, they’re seeing a dramatic slowdown. Mills said until now, they would see 12 to 15 people in the liquor department.

He said all stores across the Ohio Valley were experiencing the same thing. Now he said he feels more comfortable because it’s much safer.

Latest Posts: