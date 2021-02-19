Out of the ordinary winter weather swept across most of the country

FORT WORTH, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Ohio Valley has received a lot of snowfall this year, but we aren’t the only ones experiencing an out of the ordinary winter.

Texas has received record-breaking snowfall while also holding onto below freezing temperatures.

Meteorologist Kris Boone from our sister station in San Angelo Texas confirms their snowfall totals.

“Both Abilene and San Angelo here in Texas have broken total snowfall records. We are at 15.6 inches total for the winter. That’s going from 2020 into 2021.” Kris Boone – KLST Meteorologist

Boone says that some people in San Angelo had low water pressure due to the cold and snow, but they also did not have power.

“Places here in San Angelo did lose power and they lost power for up to three days in some places.” Kris Boone – KLST Meteorologist

On the East Coast, North Carolina has its own set of problems.

The Wilmington National Weather Service confirms that an EF3 tornado with winds estimated at 160 miles per hour ripped through Southeastern North Carolina.

The Ohio Valley is not exempt from this unusual winter either.

Wheeling normally receives about 35 inches of snowfall for the entire winter season, this winter has already seen over 40 inches of snow.

StormTracker7 chief meteorologist Doctor Dave says we are seeing this much snowfall for a couple of reasons.

“Typically with La Nina its wetter than average. And also the storm track. It’s taking the lows out of the Texas gulf coast are and bringing them right into our direction. Dr. Dave Walker – StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist

We’ve already received over the normal amount of snowfall for this year, but we will have over a month left of winter.