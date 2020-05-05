Outdoor dining begins in Wheeling, seats already being filled

So what known spots in the Ohio Valley are opening up?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Outdoor dining is officially on the menu as May 4 marked the second week of Gov. Jim Justice’s reopening plan in West Virginia.

As Wheeling is starting to slowly reopen, now you can head from your house to dining outside, a move the owner of the known ‘Generations’ has been hoping for.

We are having lunch for the first time since this whole thing started and we are so excited. Staci Spry, Generations customer

Today, it’s putting life back into a business. Mike Duplaga, Owner of Generations Restaurant and Pub

If you tried to order from Generations the first six weeks of this pandemic, the restaurant was dormant, and only recently started carryout. But now outdoor dining has staff and customers excited to get back to work.

Several phone calls in the last 24 hours asking to make reservations on the deck.

Different evenings, different lunches. The response has been very good.

Mike Duplaga, Owner of Generations Restaurant and Pub

I get to see people, we get to eat outside, and most importantly, is to support our local business. Staci Spry, Generations customer

The famous Gen’s deck holds over 50, but that number is being cut down.

The number of seats is down to roughly 30, but people are very familiar with our deck. It’s a viable part of business all summer long. Mike Duplaga, Owner of Generations Restaurant and Pub

Following the governor’s requirements, all items touched by the outside-diners are thrown out.

Everything that we have here is all disposable. Menus are disposable. I’m very pleased with it. They’re wearing masks, gloves, so it’s good. Staci Spry, Generations customer

You’ll be greeted by a server, but that individual will have a mask on so you won’t get to see the smiling face. Mike Duplaga, Owner of Generations Restaurant and Pub

Other Wheeling favorites, such as Later Gator & Avenue Eats, both have outdoor seating, but have not opened that up to the public just yet. However, those restaurants are continuing to do curbside pickup.

While carryout has kept business bustling for most restaurants, this little step towards reopening comes with some watchful eyes. It begs the question: Will you be venturing outside to dine in the coming weeks?