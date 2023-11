OHIO (WTRF) – In the hours after a fiery crash between a semi and a charter bus carrying students killed at least six and injured at least 15 Tuesday, area schools and community groups showed their support for the families affected.

The Bridgeport School District would like to extend our thoughts, prayers, and support to the Tusky Valley @TVTrojans School District and Community. Our hearts go out to the entire Trojan Family. — Bridgeport Schools (@bpt_bulldogs) November 14, 2023

Praying for the entire Tusky Valley Community 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JUD64ZKyX8 — Mrs. Shilling (@BHS_Shillinator) November 14, 2023

The crash on Interstate 70 near State Route 310 caused the semi to catch fire and smoke to pour out of the bus that had students from Tuscarawas Valley High School.

Our Buckeye Career Center family extends our deepest sympathies to our partner school, Tusky Valley, and the TV community following today's tragedy. We are all Tusky Valley Trojans today and stand firm in support of their students, staff, and families. pic.twitter.com/b6U1Tajrt4 — BuckeyeCareerCenter (@BCCcareertech) November 14, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Tusky Valley community pic.twitter.com/9nD6BHX0y5 — Union Local Jets Track & Field (@ULJetsTrack) November 14, 2023

