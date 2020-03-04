Over $1.2M in renovations for historic Wheeling Park Ice Rink

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The nearly 60-year-old ice skating rink in Wheeling Park is leaving a new legacy, thanks to the Wheeling Park Commission.

Since it was built in 1962, the rink hasn’t undergone major renovations until this year. The Wheeling Park Commission will break ground on a more than $1.2 million dollar construction project that will turn the original rink into a state-of-the-art ice complex and multipurpose community facility.

“Really exciting changes will happen not just to replace the facility, but to make it better so that in 50 years we’re really proud of this facility.” Erik Janelsins, President/CEO – Oglebay Foundation

The entire rink is being replaced. In just eight months from now, it will go through several changes. The new rink will be built a little further away from the main building for better speculator experience, dasher boards will be replaced for sled hockey, and many more changes are expected.

Wheeling Park officials say about 20,000 local children skate at the rink every year.

“I feel strongly that it’s only the second sheet of ice in all of Ohio County, except for Wesbanco. This is really all we have. If this ice rink wasn’t here, there would be no place to skate in the Ohio County.” David Lindelow, President/CEO – Wheeling Park Commission

The ice rink is slated to close the 9th and should reopen by October.

