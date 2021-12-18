Hundreds of wreaths placed for fallen veterans in Moundsville

MOUNDSVILLE W.Va. (WTRF) To show appreciation for those who served our county, people across America gather and place wreaths on veterans’ graves.

As a part of National Wreaths Across America Day, over 240 wreaths were donated and placed at Riverview Cemetery in Moundsville. A ceremony took place which honored each branch of the military.

Special guest U.S. Representative David McKinley spoke on the importance of acknowledging our nation’s heroes.

You faced up to it and you gave us a nation. I think the very least we can do is lay a wreath and say thank you to make sure we understand those freedoms are delicate. This is America, this is our Valley, this is West Virginia, this is our country. Let’s stand and be proud of it. Those 5% gave us this country, let’s make sure that the next generation respects it and carries it forth. U.S. Rep. David McKinley, (R) W.Va.

The ceremony concluded with the paying of “Taps,” after which each volunteer got to work and marched to the cemetery grounds. They then placed wreaths one by one, and many veterans paid their respects by saluting.