Over 30 people rally for Recovery and Prevention in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — The rally that is reminding you that you are stronger than you realize has just ended a few hours ago.
All this is part of the West Virginia Day of Hope Celebrations, which is a statewide event.
“There is an entire community just here in our Valley, of recovery themselves, and they’re here to support you.”Abby Baker, participant
Abby Baker is standing by 30 some people.
“We know we have a crisis with substance use disorders in the country, and we wanted to let everyone know we can and do recover.”Valery Staskay, participant
They’re calling this the Recovery and Prevention Rally
“So many people are either waving at us or honking their horn.”Marisa Scott, Project Coordinator for YSS Prevention Services
Which is something Marisa Scott says she was surprised by…
“It’s really heartening to know that people actually care because it’s a huge thing that’s happening today and showing that people care about it.”Marisa Scott, Project Coordinator for YSS Prevention Services
The Youth Services System, the Community Impact Coalition, and the West Virginia Council of Churches is behind the rally.
They started at Center Market at 10:30 this morning and ended up staying there until 1pm.
Those streets of Wheeling have since emptied, but Marisa Scott still has a lasting message left to say…
“How they say… don’t judge a book by its cover. I think it goes for each person too because you don’t know someone’s story until you take the time to get to know them.”Marisa Scott, Project Coordinator for YSS Prevention Services
- Hog wild: U.S. and Texas have ‘out of control’ population of ‘super-pigs,’ expert says
- Mothman Festival postponed: ‘virtual event’ leaves fans confused
- Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
- Financial expert says businesses not in a hurry to go back to the office
- President gives TikTok go-ahead to partner with Walmart, Oracle