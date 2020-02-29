Overnight house fire on Edgington Lane remains under investigation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Edgington Lane shortly after midnight Saturday.

Upon arrival, first responders noticed flames on the top floor and roof area of the residence.

The only occupant inside escape unharmed and no other injuries were reported.

Authorities say the blaze appears to have started on the second floor of the duplex but an official cause has not been determined at this time.

