Overnight power outrage scheduled in St. Clairsville

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – An electric outage is scheduled this weekend in St. Clairsville that will impact several areas.
The overage will occur between 11 p.m. Sunday, March 15 and 5 a.m. Monday, March 16 in order to perform maintenance on the Hess subtraction.
The following streets will be impacted:
- Ault Drive, Barlow Road, Carrol Drive
- Clark Road, Country Club Road, Georgiann Drive
- Henderson Road, High Street Extension, Iona Drive
- Magee Road, Manitee Drive, Pine Knoll
- Thompson Drive, Tracy Lane, Traybar Drive
- Vista Drive, Willow Grove Road
- Coroline Drive [101 – 114, 116, 118, 120]
- Gaywood Drive [100, 102, 104, 106]
- Harbel Drive [204, 206, 212, 214, 216, 218, 220, 222 – 235, 243, 245, 247, 249 and 251]
- High Street [154, 156]
- Johnet Drive [303, 305, 306, 306 ½, 307, 308, 308 ½, 309, 310, 312, 314, 316, 318, 320, 322, 324, St. Clair Villa (319), Colonial Manor (339)]
- West Main Street [250]
- Station Street [3]
If you have any questions regarding the scheduled electric outrage, please contact 740-695-0156.
