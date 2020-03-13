Overnight power outrage scheduled in St. Clairsville

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – An electric outage is scheduled this weekend in St. Clairsville that will impact several areas.

The overage will occur between 11 p.m. Sunday, March 15 and 5 a.m. Monday, March 16 in order to perform maintenance on the Hess subtraction.

The following streets will be impacted:

Ault Drive, Barlow Road, Carrol Drive

Clark Road, Country Club Road, Georgiann Drive

Henderson Road, High Street Extension, Iona Drive

Magee Road, Manitee Drive, Pine Knoll

Thompson Drive, Tracy Lane, Traybar Drive

Vista Drive, Willow Grove Road

Coroline Drive [101 – 114, 116, 118, 120]

Gaywood Drive [100, 102, 104, 106]

Harbel Drive [204, 206, 212, 214, 216, 218, 220, 222 – 235, 243, 245, 247, 249 and 251]

High Street [154, 156]

Johnet Drive [303, 305, 306, 306 ½, 307, 308, 308 ½, 309, 310, 312, 314, 316, 318, 320, 322, 324, St. Clair Villa (319), Colonial Manor (339)]

West Main Street [250]

Station Street [3]

If you have any questions regarding the scheduled electric outrage, please contact 740-695-0156.

