MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced the location of their OVI checkpoint Saturday.

From 10 p.m. until 2 a.m., they will be on State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Martins Ferry.

It’s one of several that they hold every year, with the location based on the number of impaired-driving related arrests and crashes in the area.

The checkpoint is a joint effort between the Patrol, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police.