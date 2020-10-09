OVMC contents auction called off

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Earlier this month, an auction was formed to bid on the remaining content in the former Ohio Valley Medical Center.

Now if you go to place a bid on an item the site says “The OVMC auction has been canceled at the request of of the City of Wheeling. Any questions should be referred to the office of the City Manager.”

7News reached out to Wheeling City Manager Robert Herron and he said the auction is being put on pause because one of the entities interested in the property may also be interested in some of the equipment. The property could possibly be utilized as a medical facility.