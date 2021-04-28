Owners of beloved Wheeling eatery find new hope after the fire

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Owners of what was once the beloved Wheeling eatery have faced the unimaginable.

Times have been toughs on a lot of us, but imagine losing your business and finding new hope all in the mist of a pandemic.

7 News Reporter Aliah Keller joins us live in the 7 News Studio with an inside look of a brand new restaurant just down the street. The owners who used to own Avenue Eats recently opened this place up.

No one could’ve foreseen the tragic loss of Avenue Eats until the popular eatery totally burnt down in just one fire.

But that wasn’t a total setback for the owners, and now months later, they continue to be resilient.

“We really did it even for ourselves. Failure is not an option. So, we won’t give up.” Lara Graves, owner of Elle & Jack’s

After the tragic loss of what was once a staple to this community, the once owners of Avenue Eats aren’t losing all hope.



Things began looking up for them after opening Elle & Jack’s.

“I truly feel we were born to do this, despite any career path we may have had prior. It feels like we were meant to be a part of this community, doing what we do.” Lara Graves, owner of Elle & Jack’s

It all just opened exactly a week ago when just months ago, successful restaurant owner Lara Graves faced the unimaginable back when one fire took away the beloved Avenue Eats.



She co-owned it, alongside her husband Phillip Kendall. But that was only a set-back, as they continue to move forward with Elle & Jack’s.



But it’s not quite like Avenue Eats.

“We love Downtown Wheeling, but we all maybe want to feel like we went somewhere else for a minute. that’s what we’re hoping to do. It’s classy, whimsical, and just a little weird. We want people to enjoy themselves. Lara Graves, owner of Elle & Jack’s

The menu itself is unique, but you may find some of your Avenue Eats favorites on the menu, like their burgers, and there are also more seasonal items and a variety of appetizers and entrees.



And it sounds like Elle & Jack’s may become a new eatery favorite in Wheeling in no time.

“We love it. We’re super excited for Lara and her team. We’ve been looking forward for this for a while. It’s beautiful. food is amazing.” Ashley Ferns, customer

“The food is wonderful, and the prices are fair. They’re definitely fair. I would recommend this to anybody. Definitely, we will be back.” Cherry Pivik, customer

If you’d like to give Elle & Jack’s a try, it’s open Tuesday through Saturday, and only serves dinner right now.