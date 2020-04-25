Owners see decline in offers for mineral rights

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The coronavirus has had a devastating effect on the oil and gas industry.

With supply greatly outweighing demand, prices have fallen drastically. It’s a situation that can have a dramatic effect on the value of mineral rights.

Lower prices mean less revenue—however, many companies are still making offers to buy or lease mineral rights.

Experts warn many of those offers could be much less than they were when prices were higher. The offers do vary, however, and it’s best to talk to a professional before signing on the dotted line.

If the company makes a good offer, I would definitely seek advice from an attorney that does the oil and gas rights type of law. Take a look at that contract, review it, make sure that it is worth your while. Don’t assume or just talk to your neighbor and he says, ‘well I got x and maybe this is good.’ Go see somebody who does this for a living. Jason Haswell, Managing Director – Monteverde Group

Haswell says factors such as location and size of land will influence the amount of the offer.

