(WTRF)- Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Washington County.

Police say Gage Frame was last seen Friday around 10 am.

Gage is approximately 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt with a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray McGuffey sweatpants, and red Nike running shoes.

Police said he may have been riding a silver bicycle.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gage please contact your local police.