WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Sunday before Easter in the Christian Church is Palm Sunday, otherwise known as “Passion Sunday of the Lord.”

Happy Palm Sunday!🕊️



The Sunday before Easter, the Christian church celebrates the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem where he was greeted by the people waving palm leaves to welcome him. Now, palms are a symbol of victory, triumph, peace and eternal life.🌿@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Eu7kILISda — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) April 2, 2023

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Wheeling held their Palm Sunday mass to start the Holy Week and celebrate what is remembered in Christianity to be the reentry of Jesus to Jerusalem where the people welcomed him by waving palm leaves.

Now, people take palm leaves home with them on Palm Sunday as a reminder of this, and as a symbol of victory, peace, and eternal life.

”Today is a beautiful day. I’m so happy because this is one of the best days of my life where we celebrate the Palm Sunday because this shows the real Christianity and the true Christian life where we can spread our faith to the people as well as surrounding our neighbors.” Fr. Sateesh Narisetti – Vice-Rector, The Cathedral of Saint Joseph

This week, Saint Joseph Cathedral will be hosting Holy Week mass each day up until Easter Sunday on April 9th.