Pandemic send offs WLU Valedictorian in unique commencement

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The pandemic and shutdowns have forced us to alter our lifestyles, but this situation has especially taken a toll on students.

High school and college students across the country are graduating virtually, which means the valedictorians are addressing their classmates through video.

7News caught up with West Liberty University’s valedictorian to ask her about what this experience is like.

It was definitely different. I was lucky enough to have some family members and close friends come watch the ceremony with me. So, even though it wasn’t live, it was nice to have the support of those closest to me. It was very disappointing to not share that moment with my classmates and friends from school and I think that if anything, it’s going to make us closer because we know that we have to work harder to keep those connections since our school year was cut short. Mackenzie Sims, Valedictorian – West Liberty University

Sims was also a four-year volleyball player at West Liberty and majored in elementary education.

