Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration prepares for the coronavirus

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 110,000– that’s the number of people infected by the Coronavirus globally. And experts believe that number is on track to evolve into a pandemic, much like the 2003 outbreak of SARS. But, one local business has been prepared for an outbreak of this kind since 2015.

Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention are confirming more cases on U.S. soil each and every day. In fact— according to the CDC there are currently close to 35 states reporting cases. Although West Virginia hasn’t had a confirmed case yet, experts say it’s not if it will happen… it’s when. Luckily, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration says – they’re ready.

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration has worked to inactivate viruses and the spread of sickness for years. And for them, the Coronavirus is no different. Today, they held a meeting to discuss a plan for preventing the spread of the virus, should any facility come in contact with someone infected.

People are learning about this virus as it spreads on what’s working against it, what’s not working, and different protocols. So, talking to those individuals about what is meeting and exceeding against the virus and inactivating the virus is key. JOSH CONTRAGUERRO – VP SPECIALTY SERVICES, PANHANDLE CLEANING

They’re currently training their employees on how to protect themselves, but also what tools to use to aid in inactivation. Panhandle owns a system called “Steramist” that has been classified by the CDC as the leading disinfection device for the Coronavirus, and they own the only system in the state.

So, we’re actually educating and letting people know that this is something we have here locally. We’ve had it for years. It’s a very intricate device and system, and it’s meeting and exceeding all protocols in inactivation of the virus that it’s seen firsthand.”) JOSH CONTRAGUERRO – VP SPECIALTY SERVICES, PANHANDLE CLEANING

Although this highly sophisticated technology can inactivate the virus, preventing the spread can be much easier.

First off, protect yourself daily with your own washing of your hands and sanitizing, not being in close quarters with other people. But, it’s more of an education to let people know if they need somewhere to turn locally, whether it’s to have a disinfection applied to a facility or even to discuss options of what may be needed, we’re here and happy to help. JOSH CONTRAGUERRO – VP SPECIALTY SERVICES, PANHANDLE CLEANING

Panhandle says the system is so hard for professional cleaning companies to get their hands on right now because of the virus. So, they’ve been discussing shipping it to places as far as Florida to aid in disinfection. They also say if the virus does spread to the Mountain State and they’re called into action, they will quarantine exposed areas, and let officials know when the area is clear.

Latest Posts: