Parents speak on alleged incidents by Ohio County bus driver at BOE

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been a hectic few weeks for the Ohio County Board of Education to say the least.

Woodsdale Elementary Principal, Ashlea Minch, was placed on unpaid suspension in late January. However, the board recently voted to reinstate Minch.

Although several residents quietly protested Minch’s return to Woodsdale Elementary on Monday, alleged incidents by a county bus driver was the main discussion at the Board of Education meeting.

She missed our bus stop. I was sitting at the end of the lane as I do every single day. Multiple buses go up the road — buses were flying by so I didn’t think anything of it. Next thing I know, a pickup truck comes up to me and I don’t know this person. Out come my kids from this man’s pickup truck. She put them into a vehicle with a stranger and asked him to drive them half a mile down the road from the bus stop to where I live.

That’s four incidents in four months that this woman has exhibited the worst judgement with kids. She has no right to be around kids. Everyone on this route should know the situation of everything that’s happened and we should know what her punishment is.

Ohio County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Kim Miller, says discipline for the employee will be evaluated once a investigation is conducted. The matter was tabled.

