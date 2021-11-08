Part of Infrastructure Bill would put technology in your vehicle to stop drunk driving

The House just passed "Advanced Impaired Driving Technology" to be mandated in all new vehicles

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As the House passes the Infrastructure Bill, on its coattails comes another piece of legislation residents in our area have been fighting to pass. They celebrated the start to the end of drunk driving Monday.

All new vehicles will now have this “Advanced Impaired Driving Technology” installed. It’s a mandate on the auto industries.

The advanced vehicle technology standard is expected to prevent upwards of 9,000 deaths a year where current stats show 10,000 people a year die due to drunk driving.

Jody Miller, a huge proponent in this fight, thanks Representative David McKinley and Senator Shelley Moore-Capito for backing this legislation.

She says President Biden’s pending signature is the beginning to the end of drunk driving.

Although my daughter’s life couldn’t be spared, from this moment forward, there’s tens of thousands of victims and their families that their lives will be spared. They won’t get that knock at the door, they won’t get that phone call to deliver the worst news ever. Jody Miller, MADD President, Ohio Valley Chapter

As we all know, DUI is 100 percent preventable crime and it’s on the choice of the driver. This legislation is going to take that choice away. Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police

What started off as Miller and Sanders lobbying in Charleston for change, will now be felt nationally.

Lt. Sanders says this technology is like an airbag. He says it’s another tool to prevent senseless death.

Following the vote, Congressman McKinley said, in part, “America’s infrastructure has been in dire need of modernization.”