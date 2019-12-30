Partnership enhances NICU at Wheeling Hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. – A partnership between WVU Medicine Children’s and Wheeling Hospital will result in the most advanced neonatal intensive care unit in the area.
We are committed to serving the Wheeling community and partnering to provide the services needed. WVU Medicine Children’s is dedicated to serving all patients in need and committed to its mission to accept all patients needing highly specialized medical care.Dr. Mark Polak, Medical Director of NICU
Keeping families close to home is a priority. This NICU allows the families to participate more in their infant’s care without having to worry about travel and lodging, leaving other children, their jobs, etc., and it also allows them to link with local community services.Cara Gazdik, Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Wheeling Hospital
The services will include:
- 24/7/365 in-person coverage of NICU.
- Combination of on-site, in-person and live videoconference telemedicine services of the Wheeling Hospital neonatal population.
- Daytime services provided by neonatologist at the hospital 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Night coverage provided by trained advance practice provider (APP) from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday to Saturday.
- Weekend and holiday coverage provided by rotating neonatologist, pediatrician or APP with tele-NICU services for consultation within 30 minutes of request.
We are excited to work closely with Wheeling Hospital to provide these critical NICU services to the people of Wheeling. Elevating the level of pediatric care delivered in local communities through our partners is a major focal point of the WVU Medicine Children’s population health strategy. We plan to deliver on this strategy through the co-recruitment of physicians, greater tele-medicine offerings, and shared saving partnership models.Amy Bush, Vice President and COO of WVU Medicine Children’s
We are pleased to be able to partner with WVU Medicine for this service. This will be the first of many partnerships with WVU Medicine as we continue to expand the clinical services of Wheeling Hospital to meet the community’s needs.Douglass Harrison, CEO of Wheeling Hospital
