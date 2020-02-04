Pastor Cummings, wife attending State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – An Ohio Valley minister will have a front row seat when President Trump delivers his third State of the Union Address.

Pastor Darrell Cummings of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple announced that he and his wife, Letitia, will be in the audience Tuesday evening.

The invite came as a surprise to Pastor Cumming. Nevertheless, he says he is excited to be a part of history.

I’m thinking that no matter what side you may be on of President Trump — Republican, Democrat or Independent — to be there for this historic week and to be there for that Address, to be in the Capitol, and then, to be asked to come to the White House the next day — well, I’m flabbergasted! Rev. Darrell Cummings, Pastor – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Pastor Cummings and his wife were also invited to a Congressional reception.

If given the opportunity to speak with the Head of State, Pastor Cummings says he will simply tell President Trump that he is praying for him.

