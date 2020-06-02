Peaceful protest canceled, business shutdown; Wheeling PD monitors safety concerns

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Social media has been flooded in the past 24 hours with posts concerning possible rioting in Wheeling.

As protests turn violent across the county, many in Wheeling feared that would be the outcome of Tuesday’s planned peaceful protest. So, it was called off, and out of precaution, many businesses downtown closed their doors.

Post after post swarmed social media outlets before the protest that was set to take place in Downtown Wheeling at noon. Rumor had it, buses filled with outsiders were coming to Wheeling, and there was a possibility of riots.

7News was outside of the city building in wheeling at 11:30, and eerily, there were no protestors, but you could see police on every corner.

However, when the clock struck 12, there were no protesters, rioters, or buses in sight. And although no roads were closed, many businesses locked their doors and sent employees home out of an abundance of precaution.

That included the Wheeling City-County building, Ohio County Magistrate Court, Wheeling Clinic, a daycare and several other Wheeling businesses.

But social media took over and posts continued all day long with more rumors of buses coming to town. So, Wheeling Police spoke out in a tweet to reassure residents their safety.

WPD is aware of a rumored protest/assembly in the city today. Public Safety personnel are actively monitoring the city to keep residents and visitors safe. At this time, there are no protests, road closures or issues. — Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) June 2, 2020

A peaceful protest did take place Tuesday afternoon outside the City-County Building. It was a smaller group compared to Sunday, but demonstrators were still vocal about getting their message out.





