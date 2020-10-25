Photo shoot for women fighting breast cancer

Women fighting breast cancer are modeling in a way that organizers say will remind them they aren’t alone.

They’re calling it Breast Cancer Celebration Photo shoot.

Not just the women still fighting are in it, But the survivors and even the loved ones of the breast cancer fighters who have died can all be a part of this.

Even the event organizer, Kristy Ferguson, is all too familiar to this. It takes her back to 9 years ago when she lost her mother to breast cancer.

“It’s blessing others through my mother’s legacy. This is about these people and just showing them that they’re loved and supported and that they’re not alone.” Kristy Ferguson, organizer of Breast Cancer Celebration Photo shoot

Ferguson says her mother told her when you’re going through this, you don’t feel like yourself or even beautiful.

All this Ferguson says is what her mother wanted to do for these women. But now Ferguson is doing this to honor her mother.

They’re also making a video of women talking about their experiences. It’ll be up in about a week. Just go to the Elite Massage Therapy WV Facebook page and watch it.