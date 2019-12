ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley will enter the New Year without one of their beloved pizza shops.

According to Halloran’s Home Pizza of St. Clairsville, the business will officially close its doors on New Years Eve.

The pizza joint has been a staple in the community for decades, since its establishment in 1968.

7News reached out to the owners for comment but have not heard anything back at this time.

Latest Posts: