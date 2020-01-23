Police chase in Belmont County leads to driver being taken to a hospital under guard

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- A police chase in Belmont County lead to one person being taken to the hospital under guard.

Police say they pulled over a black Toyota near the Bellaire/ Shadyside area on route 7.

There were three subjects in the vehicle

Once officers were out during the stop the car dove off leading police on a high-speed chase.

During the chase officials say a Bellaire police cruiser received major damage but there was no injury to the officer.

Police were able to put down spike strips to stop the chase near the Moundsville bridge.

Once the drive was removed from the vehicle police say the driver stated he was on heroin and fentanyl.

The driver was taken to a local medical facility.

The two other occupants were taken into custody.

Police say the names of those involved will be released tomorrow morning.