STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Gunshots were fired Friday evening in the northern part of Steubenville by the public housing development, according to authorities.

Police are still investigating the situation. They say no arrests have been made in the shooting and no injuries were reported.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Steubenville Police at (740) 282-5353.

