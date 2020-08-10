Police still searching for suspects that killed a former Big Red athlete

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Police are still on the search for a suspect in the killing of former Stuebenville Big Red athlete, Mytia Barker.
Barker’s death is one of three shootings that occurred in 5 hour span.
The first incident happened at 12:41 AM near the intersection of Claire Avenue and Pine Street.
This is where Barker was shot, as well as another individual who has yet to be identified.
The next shooting happened n the 400-block of South Sixth Street about an hour later where a female was struck with a bullet.
The females name was not released and her condition is still unknown.
The third shooting happened around Sixth and South Streets where police found vehicles with bullet-holes.
Barker, who was the 2014 Big Red homecoming queen, has a GoFundMe set up in her name to help her family give her a proper farewell and burial.
Barker was initially taken to Trinity West after being shot and then was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital where she later died.
The Steubenville Police Department says investigations are ongoing for all three shootings but they have leads they’re working on.
This is a developing story, stick with 7News for any updates.
