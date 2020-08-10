Police still searching for suspects that killed a former Big Red athlete

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Police are still on the search for a suspect in the killing of former Stuebenville Big Red athlete, Mytia Barker.

Barker’s death is one of three shootings that occurred in 5 hour span.

The first incident happened at 12:41 AM near the intersection of Claire Avenue and Pine Street.

This is where Barker was shot, as well as another individual who has yet to be identified.

The next shooting happened n the 400-block of South Sixth Street about an hour later where a female was struck with a bullet.

The females name was not released and her condition is still unknown.

The third shooting happened around Sixth and South Streets where police found vehicles with bullet-holes.

Barker, who was the 2014 Big Red homecoming queen, has a GoFundMe set up in her name to help her family give her a proper farewell and burial.

Barker was initially taken to Trinity West after being shot and then was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital where she later died.

The Steubenville Police Department says investigations are ongoing for all three shootings but they have leads they’re working on.

This is a developing story, stick with 7News for any updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter