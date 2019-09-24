Possible ethane cracker plant gains traction with environmental agreement

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The possible ethane cracker plant in Belmont County has gained some traction.

PTTGC Global announced Monday that the company has agreed to enhance their environmental protections and public transparency measures, which will be beyond Ohio EPA requirements.

In response to the announcement, Sierra Club, EarthWorks and Freshwater Accountability agreed to withdraw their air permits appeal.

PTTGC Global officials believe this agreement is something all sides can be pleased with.

I think what this demonstrates is that you can have strong environmental protection, which is extremely important, along with transformative economic development for this region. Dan Williamson, Spokesman for PTTGC Global

PTTGC America and Daelim Industrial of South Korea have already committed $65 million for site preparation work, which is currently underway along the Ohio River at Dilles Bottom.

However, an official announcement for an ethane cracker plant has not been made.

The proposal for the project was initially announced in spring 2015.