Power lines down on WV Route 2, section closed to all traffic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department has closed a section of West Virginia Route 2 to all traffic due to downed power lines and other debris.

Roadway access is blocked between 16th and 18th Streets for safety concerns.

Officials are also reporting several trees down and other wind-related issues in the area.

