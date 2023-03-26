OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Power crews have been working around the clock to restore power across the Ohio Valley, but many are still without power.

The Appalachian Power Outage Map shows that approximately 4,200 local customers are still in the dark after high winds knocked trees onto power lines. AEP says this is on 120 separate outages.

The AEP Ohio map shows approximately 2000 residents in Belmont and Jefferson Counties are without power.

The current estimated restoration time for Ohio and Marshall Counties is March 28 at 11 p.m. The restoration for Belmont and Jefferson Counties is unknown at this time.

According to AEP External Affairs Manager, Joelle Moray, more than 1,000 workers are helping restore power, including 600 line workers, 250 tree removal workers and 150 damage assessors.

Widespread high winds caused significant tree-related damage to electric facilities, and left more than 58,000 Appalachian Power customers without electric service yesterday evening. The greatest damage and the majority of outages are in West Virginia. More than 1,000 storm response workers are helping get trees cleared and power restored.

Moray says more than half of the customers who lost service as a result of the windstorm have had power restored. In Virginia about 2,200 customers are without service. In West Virginia nearly 23,000 customers are without electric service.

AEP reminds residents that downed power lines are extremely dangerous and can cause fatal injuries. If you encounter a fallen line, keep away from it and anything it may be touching and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.