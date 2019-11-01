Preparations continue as Moundsville await official announcement of cracker plant

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – While an official announcement for the potential Belmont County Cracker plant still hangs in the balance, people nearby are suiting up as if it’s coming for sure.

The city is continuing its preparations and remains confident that the plant is on it’s way, which will result in a large economic boom for the area.

There are contractors on that site currently and they’re moving a lot of dirt. Something is happening over there for sure. We are growing. We broke ground early 2019 for a new five-story hotel. There’s a lot of prep work and excitement for potential growth in Moundsville and we are going to benefit greatly from the potential cracker plant across the river. Rick Healy, Moundsville City Manager

Healy is encouraging Moundsville residents to be patient and to expect increased traffic and construction as the plant will likely prompt the opening of new retail spaces and restaurants.