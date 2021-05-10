Prices at the gas pumps are spiking, as several conditions are all happening at once

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

According to AAA, gas prices jumped 13 cents in the past week.

They say some of it is due to factors that happen every year at this time, including higher demand for the summer holiday travel season.

“We are switching over to summer blend gasoline so that typically is more expensive,” said Lynda Lambert, AAA spokesperson.

And there’s a new feeling in the air.

“There is increased optimism from people with the vaccine rollout so gas prices are going up,” Lambert said. “Demand is going up. More people are starting to travel because they feel it’s safer to do so.”

And over the weekend, the Colonial Pipeline was shut down due to a cyber attack.

“That pipeline supplies 45% of the gasoline for the east coast of the United States,” Lambert noted. “So it’s a significant pipeline, a significant shutdown.”

They don’t know how long it could take to return to normal.

It could be days or weeks.

“The good news is there are other pipelines that supply gasoline and this is not—I repeat not—a go load up on gasoline situation because there is plenty of gasoline. This is a delivery and distribution issue,” she said.

She urges motorists to download the AAA app to find the cheapest gas prices in your area.