WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a burger that Pittsburgh has picked up for over 90 years—and Weirton is about to start doing the same.

Primanti Bros. has chosen the Three Springs shopping area as the newest place to make their ‘Almost Famous’ sandwiches.

The location at 255 St. Thomas Drive opened at 10 a.m. Thursday with more than just hungry customers outside.

The grand opening featured prizes, a DJ and games—along with some more dedicated than usual diners.

A group of super fans tailgated outside all night, as the restaurant gave free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 people in their door.

The restaurant says such a splashy opening is exactly the kind of energy they want to have on tap.

“We’re loud, we have a little bit of an attitude. We always have the game on, so when people come in here, we want them to really kind of enjoy themselves and have kind of a group energy. That’s why we’re always playing music. We’re a high-energy, high-vibe type of people.” Ryan Blair, Head Coach, Weirton Primanti Bros.

They also wanted to thank the city for their enthusiasm—they had more than 500 applicants at the new location.