TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — Did you know that a major league sport has a professional tournament in Triadelphia this weekend?

It’s true…and chances are you’ve played it if you’ve ever been to a barbecue.

The professionals of the American Cornhole League came to the Highlands Sports Complex to show off their ace aiming.

Today was the Pro Shootout, where the best players compete for $20,000 in prize money.

The rest of the weekend is an open, where seasoned competitors and backyard amateurs have a one-off tournament.

The organizers tell me that unlike other sports, it’s not about who you are…it’s how you throw.

Cornhole is a game that anyone can play and anyone can win. We have players as young as five, one of our youngest professionals is 12 years old. Katherine Kennedy-Halbert, Event Planner/Logistics Coordinator

I would never have met some of these people who are in this room and they’re all such amazing people. But I’m a competitor, so I want to win. Sheila Roy, New Hampshire

Ever since we started playing, haven’t stopped. Greg Collins, Arizona

There are tablets at each of the more than four dozen sets of boards to keep score.

Matches go to 21 points—and you don’t have to get 21 points exactly.