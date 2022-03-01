BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Progress is being made!

The Wellsburg bridge has crews working diligently on both sides of the river!

On the WV side, crews are working on the retaining wall, and over on the Ohio side they are working on the abutments for the section of the bridge that will hover over route 7 and prepping for street lights.

As construction crews continue to work on the bridge, District 6 Engineer Tony Clark urges drivers to pay attention while passing through the active construction zone.

“Just be patient as your is you’re driving through here pay attention to pay more attention to the road and the vehicles in front of you what they’re doing then looking over at the bridge and they eventually will be able to drive across the bridge but until then there’s no need to cause an accident with vehicles pulling in and out in this active work zone.” TONY CLARK, DISTRICT 6 DISTRICT ENGINEER FOR THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS

The projected completion date is set for late 2022 if weather permits.

We will continue to track the progress.