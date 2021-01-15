Protect your home from carbon monoxide poisoning

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s often referred to as The Silent Killer.

As many as 2,000 people die each year from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon Monoxide is a colorless and odorless, but highly toxic gas. It’s undetectable to the human senses and can cause sudden illness, fatigue, shortness of breath or even sudden death.

It can be found in heating systems, cooking appliances, grills and basically anything with a motor.

Statistics show that most incidents happen during the winter months.

People want to do things in the winter time. For example, the stove. People will try to turn the stove or the oven on to heat their house sometimes. We strongly recommend against that. That causes a lot of problems. It can also cause problems but it’s a danger in the winter time. Lt. Toby Bachman, Lieutenant Inspector, Wheeling Fire Department

Safety experts recommend having a carbon monoxide detector in every room of the house.