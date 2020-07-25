Protesters call for more action following termination of a Martins Ferry police officer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINS FERRY, OH (WTRF) — Residents are calling for more action following the termination of a Martins Ferry police officer. A small protest was held Saturday outside the Martins Ferry City Building.

Just earlier in the week, a longtime veteran of the Martins Ferry Police was fired for posting an inappropriate racial meme on his Facebook page, outraging community members.

Some were there to respond to this officer’s post and are calling into question the actions of other officers on the force. The Martins Ferry Police Department says they are investigating those who interacted with the post.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter